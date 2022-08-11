Tigres UANL will host Santos Laguna for Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Tigres UANL will face Santos Laguna for Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch it. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the US to watch and live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Tigres UANL were in a superb winning streak until they faced Pachuca as visitors. However, the team managed by Miguel Herrera still holds the third place at the 2022 Liga MX Apertura standings. Therefore, this matchup could be a good opportunity to pick up a win once again.

On the other side, Santos Laguna didn't start as expected, but they had a huge 4-0 win over Cruz Azul in their last matchday. So, the team managed by Eduardo Fentanes climbed up to the sixth place at the Liga MX standings.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Date

This 2022 Liga MX Apertura matchup between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna will kick-off on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). This Liga MX game will be held at the Estadio Universitario in Monterrey.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna in the US

Tigres UANL will host Santos Laguna for a Matchday 8 matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. To watch this amazing game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial). Other options available are: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA and UniMás.