Toluca will host Pachuca for the first final of the 2022 Liga MX in a game that can’t be missed. Check out where, when and how to watch the game in the US.

The end of the road is already here for these Mexican teams. Although the champion won’t be decided yet, the first clash between Toluca and Pachuca for the 2022 Liga MX could set the tone for the following one. You can check out here the date, time and how to watch it in the US. You can tune in to FuboTV (free trial) if you are in the US.

Toluca would definitely fit the underdog story for how their journey has been. After finishing sixth in the regular season, the path wasn’t easy. But now they arrive to this point with total confidence after what they did in the semifinals. Taking down the #1 seed Club America means they can beat anyone. Also, Toluca may have an edge in this case since they won their three home games of the playoffs.

Though the other finalist will not step back. Particularly the way Pachuca got through the semifinals should be a warning for their opponents. Monterrey was the second-best squad of the initial part of the competition, but they took them down winning both games with a 6-2 as the overall score. Those things combined make this a matchup to watch.

Toluca vs Pachuca: Date

Toluca will receive Pachuca on the first final of the 2022 Liga MX at Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium this Thursday, October 27 at 9 PM (ET).

Toluca vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Pachuca in the US

This match will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. Other possible options are VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision and Univision NOW.