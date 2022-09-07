Pumas UNAM and Dani Alves have no margin of error when they visit Toluca looking for a spot in the finals of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Toluca will face off with Pumas UNAM at Nemesio Diez Stadium on Matchday 14 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free. The crucial game towards the finals (Liguilla) will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

A good start for Toluca in Apertura 2022 is now an enormous amount of uncertainty to determine if this team is really a contender or not. After a great victory against Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 8, Nacho Ambriz's squad entered a slump without wins: Monterrey, San Luis, Pachuca and Chivas. Although the first weeks of the tournament now give the Diablos Rojos some breathing room, the possibility to clinch a direct spot in the Quarterfinals, as a Top 4 team in the table, might be gone soon.

On the other side, Pumas UNAM is one of the biggest disappointments in the Mexican League. Still, thanks to the competition format and a pending game against Puebla, Dani Alves's team might have a last chance to qualify for the finals. They need to be in the Top 12 of the table but time is running out. Their remaining games after Toluca: Cruz Azul, Puebla and Juarez.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Toluca will host Pumas UNAM on Matchday 14 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 on Saturday, September 10 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Nemesio Diez Stadium, home of the famous Diablos Rojos.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Pumas UNAM in the US

Toluca against Pumas UNAM in Matchday 14 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.