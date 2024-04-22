Barcelona feel they weren't awarded a goal by Lamine Yamal on Sunday's derby against Real Madrid, with Joan Laporta warning they will ask for the match to be replayed if a VAR error is found.

Real Madrid‘s win on Sunday’s derby against Barcelona didn’t lack in controversy, as the Cules feel they should’ve been awarded a goal by Lamine Yamal in the first half. Barca president Joan Laporta released a statement on Monday addressing this situation.

“There were several debatable incidents in the match, but amongst all of them there is one that is crucial and can change the result of the game,” Laporta said on Monday, as quoted by ESPN. “I am referring to the ‘phantom goal’ by Lamine Yamal. As a club, we want to be sure about what happened. It is for that reason we will make an immediate request for a comprehensive collection of footage and audio from the incident.“

With the score 1-1 in the first half, Yamal’s effort appeared to cross the line before Andriy Lunin cleared the ball away. But unlike the Premier League, LaLiga doesn’t have goal-line technology, which is why VAR had to intervene and determined the ball didn’t go in.

In his statement, Laporta warned Barcelona will ask for the match to be replayed if it is found that VAR made a mistake in not awarding the goal. Madrid went on to win 3-2 thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Jude Bellingham, moving 11 points clear of the Cules atop the LaLiga standings with six rounds to go.

“If once this documentation has been analyzed, the club understands that an error was made in the revision of the incident, we will take all available measures to reverse the situation, without discounting, obviously, any necessary legal action,” Laporta said. “If it is confirmed that it was a legal goal, we will move ahead and request that the game be replayed, just as has happened in another game in Europe due to a VAR error.”

The game set to be ‘replayed’ due to VAR error mentioned by Laporta

Earlier this year, a Jupiler Pro League match between Anderlecht and Genk in Belgium was set to be replayed after it was found a VAR mistake led to a mistake that changed the course of the game.

However, what Laporta overlooked is that the game was ultimately not replayed as a Belgian Court of Arbitration for Sport ended up overturning the decision. Besides, that episode was related to encroachment before a penalty kick and not a phantom goal.

What’s next for Real Madrid, Barcelona

While Laporta and Barcelona wait for the verdict on whether Yamal’s effort crossed the line or not, the LaLiga season continues and Real Madrid right now are enjoying yet another Clasico triumph.

With 81 points in 32 matches, Los Blancos are just a few steps away from clinching the league title. Reigning champs Barcelona are 11 points shy from the top, which is why their crown looks in jeopardy.

Real Madrid’s next LaLiga games

Real Sociedad (away) – Fri, Apr. 26

Cadiz (home) – Sat, May 4

Granada (a) – May 12 TBD

Alaves (h) – May 15 TBD

Villarreal (a) – May 19 TBD

Betis (h) – May 26 TBD

Barcelona’s next LaLiga games