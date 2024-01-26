Tottenham vs Manchester City: How to Watch on January 26, 2024, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country

The FA Cup returns in the 2023-2024 season with a very interesting match in London. Tottenham will host Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournament, and here are all the details to follow this match in your country.

Tottenham has had a commendable year in the Premier League, currently holding the 5th position. With just one more victory, they could secure a place in the Champions League, rejoining the prestigious European club competition once again.

As for Manchester City, they have not been able to be as dominant as they would have wanted to. Currently, they are five points behind from Liverpool in the Premier League, sitting at 2nd place with 43 points.

Tottenham vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 25)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 25)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 25)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 AM (January 25)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 25)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (January 25)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Tottenham vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now

Denmark: 6’eren, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Ireland: UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, ITVX, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: STV Player, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX

USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC