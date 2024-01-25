Cristiano Ronaldo took a big shot at Ligue 1 by claiming the Saudi Pro League was a much better competition. The legend from Portugal signed with Al Nassr after a very disappointing Qatar 2022 World Cup and became the top scorer in the world.

“The level right now? To be honest? I think the Saudi league is not worse than France’s league in my opinion. And French league I think it’s…you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it’s more competitive.”

Now, the coach of Lille, Paulo Fonseca, has joined the hottest debate in soccer and he isn’t happy at all with the situation. This was his answer for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t think it’s good what he said. I don’t want to make a comparison. If he feels happy in Saudi Arabia, I’m happy for him. There are things that don’t deserve to be answered. I’m wasting my time answering them. These statements are part of it. I think intelligent people will understand why he made this statement.”

Ligue 1 coaches are angry at Cristiano Ronaldo

A few days ago, Eric Roy, the coach of Stade Brestois 29, challenged Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Saudi Arabia and join any squad in France. It all happened after a match against Trelissac in the French Cup.

“I invite him to come here and play on the field today. I don’t know if you would have liked it. It’s not that I disagree with him, but Cristiano has never played in Ligue 1. How can he have a reference point? He would have to have played here.”

However, CR7 doubled down on his comments during a recent interview for Record in Portugal. “It’s difficult to score goals, whether in Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain or Portugal. A goal is a goal. In a way, I feel even prouder to have outscored Haaland, Mbappe, and Kane.”