Tottenham had a spectacular start in the 2023-2024 Premier League and seemed to be one of the title contenders with the arrival of a new manager like Ange Postecoglou.

However, after a crushing 4-1 defeat against Chelsea in which they ended up with two players being sent off, the downfall began with losses facing Wolverhampton, Aston Villa, and West Ham.

When everything pointed at disaster, the Spurs have recovered with four wins in their last five matches. Tottenham are currently in fifth place only 6 points behind Liverpool in the championship race. There is still hope.

Therefore, an extraordinary German forward could strengthen the team heading into the second half of the season. A massive move in the winter transfer window for the Spurs.

Timo Werner would sign with Tottenham

According to a report from Florian Plettenberg, Timo Werner will leave RB Leipzig to sign with Tottenham on loan for the remainder of the season. The Spurs will cover all his salary and there are still negotiations around a buy option clause.

In fact, the rumors took another level when Werner didn’t appear on Saturday’s list squad called for a friendly match against St Gallen. The player wants another shot at the Premier League after a very disappointing stint with Chelsea.

It’s important to remember Tottenham will lose Son Heung-min almost a month as he’ll play for South Korea in the AFC Asian Cup. The Sours haven’t won the league since the 1960-1961 season.