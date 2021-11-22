Chelsea’s 22-year-old midfielder is reported to be unhappy with his current contract situation at Stamford Bridge and three huge clubs are ready to pounce.

Transfer Rumor: Mason Mount on the shortlist of Real Madrid and two other giants amid contract talks with Chelsea

Mason Mount has been one of Thomas Tuchel’s clutch players since the German took over, Mount has help lead the club to last year’s Champions League and is a big part of the success of Chelsea this season. One of Tuchel’s most durable soldiers, Mount has 3 goals in 8 games this season.

Despite the good position Chelsea is in to win the Premier League and Champions League, Mount is reportedly feeling not “appreciated" by the club given the players current contract situation. Mount’s current deal expires in 2024 but he is expecting a better contract offer to extend his stay at the club or is willing to leave in the coming transfer markets.

According to CalcioMercato and Fichajes. net Mount has serious interest from Real Madrid and two other major clubs from Europe. Here are the three teams interested in Mason Mount.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid would be a big leap for Mount who has shown he has a creative and goal scoring touch. Mount could be yet another big name as Real Madrid look to build a super club again with Kylian Mbappé as their prize catch.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is rolling over everyone in Germany and adding Mount would only make them much stronger. Make no mistake about it, Mount is not a player to be showcased in the Bundesliga, it would be for Bayern to bring in an experienced “young” player to dominate Europe.

Manchester City

While Manchester City would be an interesting move for Mount it looks very unlikely Chelsea will sell a player to a direct rival, but City has been said to be monitoring Mount’s contract situation.



