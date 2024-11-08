Report: Al Hilal targeting Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Neymar

Al Hilal is reportedly seeking to offload Neymar Jr., and Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo is their top candidate to fill the void.

Al Hilal hoped to make a splash with Neymar Jr.’s arrival from PSG, but the Brazilian star’s season has been marred by a severe ACL injury. With Neymar sidelined long-term, the Saudi club is now reportedly exploring an exit plan, with Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo emerging as the prime choice to step in.

After Neymar’s initial return from injury, fans were hopeful, but a subsequent muscle issue in his second game back will sideline him again. Al Hilal, who invested €90 million in Neymar in 2023, is reportedly considering terminating his contract in January, according to @uolesporte.

Sources close to Al Hilal indicate the club is preparing a substantial offer to lure Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming transfer window. While CR7 hasn’t secured a title with Al Nassr, he appears content there, making a move challenging.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophy drought at Al Nassr

Despite his success as a prolific scorer, Ronaldo has finished as a runner-up in four tournaments with Al Nassr: the Saudi Super Cup, the King’s Cup, and twice in the Saudi Pro League. His sole win came in the Arab Club Champions Cup, which, however, is not officially recognized by either the AFC or FIFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Neymar’s setback continues

In Al Hilal’s recent match against Esteghlal, Neymar returned in the second half but exited shortly after with a hamstring tear. Al Hilal confirmed via @Alhilal_EN on X (formerly Twitter) that Neymar will be out four to six weeks for treatment and rehabilitation.

“The scans revealed that Neymar Jr. has suffered a tear in his hamstring. He will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last from four to six weeks,” the club stated.

Potential destinations for Neymar

If Neymar parts ways with Al Hilal, reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami remains a long-shot possibility. Another option might be a return to his roots with Santos in Brazil, where the club reportedly aims to assemble a “super” team featuring legendary players, according to UOL in Brazil.

