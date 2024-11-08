MLB News: Yankees' top executive set to meet with Juan Soto and his agent soon

The battle for Juan Soto continues, as the New York Yankees have arranged a visit from a top executive to meet with the player and his agent. This meeting could be a key turning point for Soto’s future.

Juan Soto is one of the most valuable free agents heading into the 2025 MLB season. Up until a few weeks ago, he was part of the New York Yankees, who have yet to make him an offer. However, a top Yankees executive is reportedly set to meet with Soto and his agent to discuss his future.

The meeting is expected to include Soto, his agent Scott Boras, and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. According to the New York Post, Steinbrenner is planning to travel in about ten days to meet with the former Bomber in an effort to keep him from being lured away by a better offer from the Mets.

It’s worth noting that the Mets are making a strong push to sign Juan Soto, with owner Steve Cohen reportedly preparing to visit the player and his agent. This would mark the first time a team owner makes a direct visit to offer a deal to Soto.

According to Yankees GM Brian Cashman, the Bronx Bombers are doing everything they can to compete against other teams interested in Soto. However, the Yankees are also eyeing Pete Alonso, another star represented by Scott Boras.

Juan Soto with his agent Scott Boras

Developing story…