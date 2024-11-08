Joe Burrow possesses an unstoppable field vision and lethal accuracy, helping to redefine the Bengals' future. All his accomplishments are public knowledge, but here, check out all you need to know about his life and more.

Joe Burrow, the star quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, has quickly risen to the top of the National Football League, becoming one of the league’s most promising talents and now one of its favorites.

Known for his precision, poise and leadership abilities, his rise from winning the Heisman Trophy at Louisiana State University to being selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has captured attention.

At just 27 years old, he has already left his mark, leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years. However, his life off the field has also captured plenty of attention. Here, check out everything about him…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Burrow’s age, height, weight and family

Joseph Lee Burrow was born on December 10, 1996, in Ames, Iowa, making him 27 years old. He stands 1.93 meters tall and weighs approximately 98 kilograms. He played college football at LSU, where he gained significant recognition.

Advertisement

This was his first official step into the sport that would later become his definitive career. His love for football came from his father, Jimmy Burrow, who was a college football coach.

Advertisement

He began his college football career at Ohio State but struggled to secure the starting quarterback position. So, not everything came quickly to him; he really had to prove himself on the field.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow’s career in the NFL

Joe Burrow became famous for his incredible 2019 season, where he led LSU to win the NCAA National Championship and earned the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024. (Source: Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

His exceptional performance that season was pivotal in his selection as the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Since joining the NFL, Burrow has been recognized for his leadership on and off the field.

Despite suffering a major injury in his rookie year (an ACL tear in 2020), he made a quick recovery and helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI in 2022, a milestone the franchise hadn’t achieved in over 30 years.

Advertisement

Known for his maturity, decision-making skills, passing accuracy, and on-field leadership, Burrow is considered one of the most promising and talented quarterbacks in the National Football League.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow’s love life: Who is he dating?

Joe Burrow has been in a long-term relationship with Olivia Holzmacher, whom he began dating in 2015 while they were both attending Ohio State University, according to sources like Sports Illustrated and Today.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher attend Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023. (Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Despite Burrow transferring to Louisiana State University (LSU) to continue his college career, the couple maintained their relationship. They made their relationship public in 2017 through Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivia is not only a football fan but also a skilled professional. She works as a Senior Process Specialist and Analyst at Kroger, focusing on data analytics related to e-commerce services.

Although they prefer to keep their private life under wraps, Holzmacher has been seen cheering on Burrow at several Bengals games and has shared moments from their life together on social media, as well as attending various events.

Advertisement

In 2023, rumors of a potential engagement surfaced, but the couple has not publicly confirmed such a development. It would not be a surprise if they soon announced their romantic status, so we’ll have to wait to find out.