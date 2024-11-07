Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys got a very bad update about Dak Prescott and his hamstring injury.

Jerry Jones is in a very tough spot with the Dallas Cowboys. The controversial owner never expected a 3-5 record to start the season and, to make things worse, Dak Prescott suffered a severe hamstring injury.

During the last few weeks, injuries have been one of the main problems for Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff. The list includes star names such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland.

Now, all hopes of an improbable Super Bowl run depend on the medical diagnosis for Prescott. However, at least with the latest information, things don’t look good at all.

How bad is Dak Prescott’s injury?

At first, Dak Prescott thought he could be back soon after suffering the hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons. Nevertheless, a new report from Jane Slater hints the quarterback might be out for a very long time.

“As the Cowboys weigh in on Dak Prescott’s IR status, sources tell me the initial diagnosis is a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon which is partially torn off the bone. I’m told it typically takes more than a 4 week recovery. In some cases, they let it scar over, repair and then strengthen. With that being said, Prescott is seeking other opinions which is why there is currently a reluctance to place him on IR or make any determinations about a timeline for return.”

Will Dak Prescott go to IR?

Even with such a complicated injury, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t made a final decision about Dak Prescott going to IR. It’s important to remember that, if they make that move, the quarterback will be out at least four games.