Arsenal are not fooling around and want to sign 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic according to reports.

Arsenal is ready to break the bank and get a player that could take the club to the next level, that player is Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina. Dusan Vlahovic is one of the most sought-after forwards at the moment as the Serbian has scored 16 goals in 19 Serie A games this season.

Now according to Gazzetta dello Sport, The Gunners are preparing an offer that will surely get Fiorentina’s interest. Arsenal plan to spend $62 million in transfer plus add on Uruguayan defensive midfielder, already at the club, Lucas Torreira. Torreira’s contract at Arsenal expires this season and his market value is around $35 million.

Torreira has already played 17 games for Fiorentina this season, while Vlahovic is one of the best forwards in Serie A, Fiorentina are looking for a club record breaking transfer for the Serbian.

Dusan Vlahovic interest from other clubs

Dusan Vlahovic has interest from Arsenal, Newcastle, although that move looks unlikely, and you guessed it Tottenham, who are after anyone who can kick a soccer ball it would seem. Vlahovic would be a huge jump in quality for the Arsenal attack especially since former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to be on the way out.

Arsenal have had a sort of resurgence in the Premier League jumping to fourth place. Head coach Mikel Arteta was under a lot of hot water at the start of the campaign and only recently snapped a 4-game winning streak by losing to top of the table Manchester City to start the new year.

