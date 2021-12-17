Out of nowhere Newcastle United want to break the bank and save their season with an all or nothing offer for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Newcastle United need to save their season, and after yet another defeat to Liverpool on Thursday, they need help badly. Newcastle United are 19th in the Premier League and with no improvement in sight. The club is willing to break the bank and make a huge January move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Dusan Vlahovic is not short on offers, the Serbian striker has at least three major Premier League clubs after him, but Fiorentina may get an offer they can’t refuse if Newcastle is willing to throw it all on the table.

This season in Serie A, Vlahovic has an amazing 15 goals in 17 games and has scored 42 goals in 94 league games for Fiorentina. Recently Vlahovic was offered the highest contract in the history of Fiorentina, but the player and his team turned the offer down in hopes of going to a bigger club. Here is Newcastle United’s mega offer for Dusan Vlahovic.

Newcastle United all in for Dusan Vlahovic

According to Marca, Newcastle United will offer Fiorentina a 100 million euro offer to get the Serbian striker. Vlahovic will most likely see a huge pay raise to make the move to a relegation position club.

The question would be if Dusan Vlahovic would be willing to go to Newcastle with Manchester United and Arsenal looking at his services. The 100-million-euro offer would be a sum difficult to match by Arsenal and ManU for Vlahovic and one Fiorentina may not see from any of the other rumored three clubs.