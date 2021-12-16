The 21-year-old Serbian international has suitors from three major clubs in the Premier League after turning down the latest contract offer from Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic’s stock is on the rise, often flying below the radar and shadowed by other players in his position the Serbian international has been sensational at Fiorentina. This season in Serie A, Vlahovic has an amazing 15 goals in 17 games and has scored 42 goals in 94 league games for Fiorentina.

Recently Vlahovic was offered the highest contract in the history of Fiorentina, but the player and his team turned the offer down in hopes of going to a bigger club. Vlahovic’s contract at Fiorentina expires in June of 2023. With time running out on a deal Fiorentina may be pushed to sell the Serbian before losing him on a free transfer next season.

According to TalkSport, Vlahovic is on the shortlist of three clubs in the Premier League and they are Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham. Here is how Dusan Vlahovic could fit in at those clubs given his transfer value of 50 million Euros.

Manchester United

With a forward line that is aging with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, both are not long-term solutions. Vlahovic would be a spark up top and a player the team could build around for some time.

Arsenal

Another club that needs a signing to spark them once again, Vlahovic fits the mold of an Arsenal signing, young, talented, and on paper a player that can finally lift the struggling club.

Tottenham

Tottenham wants everyone so take it with a grain of salt. The reality is Spurs is in an eternal conflict with Harry Kane, their “never quite good enough” seasons, and wanting anyone and everyone. Vlahovic will have suitors that are much better than Spurs.