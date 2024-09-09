Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Turkey vs Iceland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Turkey will face Iceland in League B's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Hakan Calhanoglu of Turkey
© IMAGO / Matthias KochHakan Calhanoglu of Turkey

By Leonardo Herrera

Turkey will face Iceland in League B’s Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch the game live on TV or via live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in your country.

[Watch Turkey vs Iceland for free in the USA on Fubo]

Group 4 of League B in the Nations League is the most competitive groups in the tournament’s second division. Featuring four solid teams, none of which are dominant powerhouses, each squad boasts strong rosters and talented players, making every matchup highly anticipated. With no clear favorite, fans can expect thrilling and closely contested duels throughout the group stage.

In their opening match, Iceland made a statement with a commanding 2-0 victory over Montenegro, putting them at the top of the group standings. Meanwhile, Turkey was held to a 1-1 draw against Wales. Both teams understand the significance of their upcoming clash, knowing that a win is crucial in keeping their hopes of advancing alive.

Turkey vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 10)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Iceland: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Arnor Sigurdsson of Iceland – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Arnor Sigurdsson of Iceland – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Turkey vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Germany
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App
Turkey: Exxen TV8
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 6
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Former Tom Brady teammate with the Patriots delivers encouraging message to Head Coach Jerod Mayo
NFL

Former Tom Brady teammate with the Patriots delivers encouraging message to Head Coach Jerod Mayo

Norway vs Austria: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Norway vs Austria: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Israel vs Italy: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Israel vs Italy: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

France vs Belgium: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

France vs Belgium: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo