Turkey vs Iceland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Turkey will face Iceland in League B's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Group 4 of League B in the Nations League is the most competitive groups in the tournament’s second division. Featuring four solid teams, none of which are dominant powerhouses, each squad boasts strong rosters and talented players, making every matchup highly anticipated. With no clear favorite, fans can expect thrilling and closely contested duels throughout the group stage.

In their opening match, Iceland made a statement with a commanding 2-0 victory over Montenegro, putting them at the top of the group standings. Meanwhile, Turkey was held to a 1-1 draw against Wales. Both teams understand the significance of their upcoming clash, knowing that a win is crucial in keeping their hopes of advancing alive.

Turkey vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 10)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Arnor Sigurdsson of Iceland – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Turkey vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Germany

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stöð 2 Sport

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Turkey: Exxen TV8

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 6

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX

