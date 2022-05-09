In a sad display of “all for one” two German fourth-tier clubs shared the spoils and one avoided relegation with their 1-1 draw. Afterward the two sides deemed it fit to party together.

SV Frankfurt and SV Elversberg should not be holding their heads high after their pitiful display of soccer on Saturday. Both teams played to a 1-1 draw which saved one from relegation and guaranteed promotion for the other.

The two clubs did not hold back either, giving a woeful display in not trying to harm the opposing side’s chances beyond the match. Fans actually cheered as Elversberg players were simply passing the ball back and forth to each other in their own half, just like out of the famous Simpsons episode.

With the 1-1 draw Elversberg will be promoted, and SV Frankfurt will avoid the drop and stay on to fight another day. To make matters worse both teams decided to celebrate together by drinking the night away.

SV Frankfurt and SV Elversberg party together to the dismay of rivals

Promotion rivals Ulm and relegation bound Grossaspach were very angry at what took place between SV Frankfurt and SV Elversberg, while both coaches of the dubious sides were on the same page.

Frankfurt coach Tim Gorner stated: "A draw suited us just fine. In that case why should we go on the attack?"

Elversberg coach Horst Steffen added: "It became clear that we'd be as good as promoted with a draw. It was perfectly legitimate."

According to Bild, Frankfurt officials brought six extra crates of lager after the first round of beer ended and the two sides partied to celebrate their black eyed “victory”.



