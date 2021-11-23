PSG and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has his sights set on the UEFA Champions League this season, but Messi has his eyes on these 5 teams as rivals for European club soccer’s top prize.

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously.

Messi will have help as PSG is stacked with players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ángel Di María, Marquinhos, among others. Still, there are other talented teams in the tournament and the 34-year-old Argentine has his eye out for those teams.

In an interview Messi gave Marca, Messi identified which teams he believes will give PSG a run for their money in trying to win the UEFA Champions League, here is what Messi had to say.

5 teams Messi believes can fight with PSG for the UEFA Champions League

In the Marca interview Messi stated, “Now, Liverpool are doing very well. They are again the Liverpool that won the Champions League. Then there are Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid”.

Messi went on to state, "There are many teams that can fight for the Champions League, which is one of the most even and competitive in recent years because there are several teams that could win it."

Messi also took time to analyze his former club, Barcelona situation, "Barcelona are going through a stage of reconstruction with a team in which there are many young players. Today I think there are better teams than Barcelona, but, although they give that impression now, that does not mean that later they will not be able to fight because we must take into account the arrival of Xavi, the renewed enthusiasm and the power to recover some players that they do not have now. They can keep growing and fighting."