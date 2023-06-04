United States U-20 and Uruguay U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. The Americans could eliminate another favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
United States were lethal during the group stage, they won 3 out of 3 games and during the knockout stage they eliminated New Zealand 4-0.
Uruguay won against Gambia 1-0 but they were expected to win that game by 2+ or more apparently the Uruguayans have problems with their attacking forwards.
United States U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: Kick-Off Time
United States U-20 and Uruguay U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, June 5 at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM June 5
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM June 5
Italy: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 AM June 5
United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM June 5
United States: 5:00 PM
United States U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Uruguay: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Uruguay: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo