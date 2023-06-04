United States U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

United States U-20 and Uruguay U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. The Americans could eliminate another favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

United States were lethal during the group stage, they won 3 out of 3 games and during the knockout stage they eliminated New Zealand 4-0.

Uruguay won against Gambia 1-0 but they were expected to win that game by 2+ or more apparently the Uruguayans have problems with their attacking forwards.

United States U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: Kick-Off Time

United States U-20 and Uruguay U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, June 5 at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM June 5

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM June 5

Italy: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 AM June 5

United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM June 5

United States: 5:00 PM

United States U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Uruguay: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Uruguay: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo