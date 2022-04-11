Universidad Catolica will face Sporting Cristal this Tuesday, April 12 at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium for the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Universidad Catolica and Sporting Cristal will face each other at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium for the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores group stage this Tuesday, April 12 at 6:15 PM (ET).

In the second game of the group stage of this Conmebol Libertadores there is a confrontation between two teams with very bad debuts: both were defeated. The group stage games are only 6, and in them you have to try to finish in the top two to have a place in the round of 16.

Sporting Cristal lost their game to Flamengo 2-0; while the Universidad Catolica did it 1-0 against Talleres. It could be thought that this game is an early final, since if either of them lost, they would be in a very bad position for the next 4 games, especially for Universidad Catolica, who have not yet played against Flamengo, the strongest rival in the group.

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two teams are so close that even the number of draws is the same. In a total of 9 games, Universidad Catolica won 3, Sporting Cristal 3, and drew 3 times. In other words, in this game there could be a new dominator, or the number of ties could grow.

How to watch or live stream Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal in the US

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Universidad Catolica are the favorite with -163 odds, while Sporting Cristal have +425. A tie would finish in a +320 payout.

Caliente Universidad Catolica -163 Tie +320 Sporting Cristal +425

*Odds via Caliente