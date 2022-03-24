Uruguay play against Peru at the Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Uruguay and Peru meet in a game for the Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on March 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). Two teams that must use their best players to win at all cost. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Uruguay have a hard working job for their upcoming last two games in the South American Qualifiers, they must use all available offensive power to win the games or else they could drop in the standings and risk their ticket to Qatar 2022.

Peru are in a similar moment as their qualification to play in Russia 2018, they must win to climb the standings and avoid playing in the inter-confederation play-offs but at the same time that 5th spot is good for them.

Uruguay probable lineup

Uruguay have a good enough offensive attack to win this game, they scored 19 goals in 16 games for an average of 1.18 goals per game. But Uruguay's weak point is their defensive game, they have the worst defense in the top 5 standings.

The good news for Uruguay is that they have all of their top players healthy and ready to go, that includes Suarez and Cavani who are the two most important players in Uruguay's attacking attack.

This is the likely Uruguay’s lineup for this game: Muslera (GK), Araujo (DF), Godin (DF), Gimenez (DF), Olivera (DF), Pellistri (MF), Bentancur (MF), Vecino (MF), Valverde (MF), Cavani (FW), Suarez (FW)

Peru probable lineup

Peru have won without several players missing due to injuries, and despite all of this Peru's offensive attack was somewhat inferior with just 17 goals for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Peru have a negative record with 6-3-7 overall and 21 points in the 5th spot of the standings.

Ricardo Gareca knows that the absence of two key players like Farfan and Paolo Guerrero are hard for the team, the first, Farfan has almost 4 months without playing for Peru or any other soccer team. On the other hand, Paolo Guerrero is also injured and is still recovering from his knee.

This is the likely Peru’s lineup for this game: Gallese (GK), Corzo (DF), Ramos (DF), Callens (DF), Trauco (DF), Tapia (MF), Carrillo (MF), Pena (MF), Yotun (MF), Cueva (FW), Lapadula (FW)

