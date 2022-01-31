Uruguay play against Venezuela at the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Uruguay and Venezuela meet in a game for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on February 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). Both teams anxious to win again after good results in Matchday 15. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups.

Uruguay return home after a key game against Paraguay in what was a difficult victory but with three points at the end. Before that victory the team had lost by beating against Bolivia on the road.

Venezuela won a recent game with Pekerman as head coach, it seems the team has a better strategy to play, but it is almost impossible for Venezuela to reach Qatar 2022.

Uruguay probable lineup

Uruguay are in the fifth spot of the standings with 19 points and a record of 5-4-6, that spot gives the team access to the inter-confederation play-offs. But the Uruguayans want to avoid the play-offs and qualify directly for Qatar 2022.

Luis Suarez scored the only goal against Paraguay in the recent victory, but that goal was evidence that Uruguay's offense depends a lot on the team's super stars like Suarez or Cavani.

This is the likely Uruguay’s lineup for this game: Campaña, Godin, Coates, Gimenez, Araujo, Cabrera, Caceres, O. Suarez, Olivera, Viña, Luis Suarez.

Venezuela probable lineup

Venezuela are in the last spot of the standings but the team wants to win another game to show that they are in good form. The victory at home against Bolivia was one of the most outstanding for Vinotinto in recent years, especially with the head coaching crisis that the team was experiencing.

Pekerman seems to have figured out the best lineup for Venezuela, albeit a bit late as the team has no chance of playing in Qatar 2022. But the new head coach has enough time to make any adjustments during ther final games in the qualifiers.

This is the likely Venezuela’s lineup for this game: Wuilker Faríñez, Yordan Osorio, John Chancellor, Roberto Rosales, Nahuel Ferraresi, Yeferson Soteldo, Tomás Rincón, Darwin Machís, Rómulo Otero, Salomón Rondón, Eric Ramírez.