The US national team is facing Bosnia Herzegovina in an international friendly match at Dignity Health Sports Park. Here, find out when, where and how to watch it in the US.

The US men’s national team will face Bosnia Herzegovina in an international friendly. This is going to be the final match for the USMNT in 2021, before the FIFA World Cup Qualifying starts up again in January. You can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Gregg Berhalter, US coach, called a roster conformed by almost-exclusively domestic-based players. However, there will be familiar faces, some of whom competed in the Gold Cup, such as Gyasi Zardes, Matt Turner or Ricardo Pepi.

The USMNT is coming to this match in a good run, winning four and drawing one in their five previous matches. It was a year with very good news like the Gold Cup title, the Nations League title and the second place, for now, in the World Cup qualifying table.

USA vs Bosnia Herzegovina: Date

The USMNT and Bosnia Herzegovina will face each other in an international friendly match on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. It will be the third match between these two sides.

USA vs Bosnia Herzegovina: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream USA vs Bosnia Herzegovina

The international friendly match between the USA and Bosnia Herzegovina to be played at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, December 18, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial). You can also watch it on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás.