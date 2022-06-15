Here is a list of the players who have scored the most goals for the USMNT.

Goals! That’s why we stand up and scream when our team or country puts the ball in the back of the net. Everyone has a favorite moment or favorite goal. For USMNT fans that is no different.

From Eric Wynalda’s stunning free kick goal against Switzerland in 1994 or Landon Donovan’s last-minute strike against Algeria in 2010, goals are the reason we live for this game.

Below is a list of the top scorers in USMNT history. Some may shock you while others you may not know about, here are the top USMNT scorers of all-time.

Carlos Bocanegra - 14

The former Fulham defender and USMNT captain scored 14 goals in 114 caps for the national side. Carlos Bocanegra was a tough defender that played in MLS, Premier League, Ligue 1, and Spain. Some of his goals include a goal against the Netherlands, Poland, and Brazil.

Gyasi Zardes - 14

Often criticized, USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes has netted 14 times for the national team, with his main contributions coming in Gold Cup action.

Cobi Jones - 15

The most capped USMNT player at 164 appearances scored 15 goals for the national team during his 13 years’ worth of service. Some of Cobi’s highlight goals were against Mexico, Nigeria, Scotland, and his last coming against Panama in 2006 World Cup qualifying.

Michael Bradley- 17

Michael Bradley’s biggest goal came in the 2010 World Cup against Slovenia in a 2-2 draw that was a come from behind effort for the USMNT. Bradley would last score for the national team against Mexico at the Azteca in World Cup qualifying for the ill-fated 2018 World Cup.

DaMarcus Beasley - 17

DaMarcus Beasley or RUN DMB was a clutch player for the USMNT in the 2000s. Scoring 17 goals in 126 caps, his biggest most likely being the second goal in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Mexico in 2005.

Earnie Stewart - 17

Earnie Stewart scored 17 times for the national team in 101 games, his biggest? The second goal in the 1994 World Cup that gave the USMNT a vital win over Colombia to advance to the round of 16.

Eddie Johnson - 19

Eddie Johnson was supposed to be the great American goal scorer. That never really happened due mostly to injuries and a career in Europe that flatlined. Still Johnson managed to score 19 goals in 63 games.

Bruce Murray - 21

The former Millwall player Bruce Murray would score 21 goals for the USMNT, scoring against Austria in a 2-1 defeat in the 1990 World Cup, the USMNT’s first since 1950.

Christian Pulisic - 21

In only 50 caps Christian Pulisic has 21 goals, the first of the “Golden Generation” to make the list. Pulisic has some spectacular and clutch goals for the USMNT, none bigger than his penalty kick goal against Mexico in the Nations League. Then there are World Cup qualifying goals against Mexico, Panama, Honduras, and Trinidad and Tobago. Pulisic’s first goal came in a friendly against Bolivia in 2016.

Joe-Max Moore - 24

The former New England Revolution and Everton goal scorer has 24 goals, none at the World Cup and a lot in friendlies. Moore’s biggest goals were against Colombia in the 1995 Copa America, Germany in the 1999 Confederations Cup, and 4 goals in 2002 qualifying against Barbados and Jamaica.

Brian McBride - 30

The best pure striker in USMNT history, Brian McBride had a magic head and knack for big time goals. McBride scored the USMNT’s only goal in France 98 and scored 2 big goals in the 2002 World Cup against Portugal and Mexico.

Eric Wynalda - 34

At the height of his career Eric Wynalda was the best forward the USMNT ever produced but after his arrival in MLS in 1996 his level decreased tremendously. Still Wynalda has some highlight goals, his biggest the tying goal against Switzerland in the 1994 World Cup. Then he scored 2 against Chile and 1 against Argentina in the 1995 Copa America and 5 goals in 1998 World Cup qualification.

Jozy Altidore - 42

Jozy Altidore scored 42 goals for the USMNT, but none came at a World Cup. A powerful finisher, Altidore's biggest goal was a Confederations Cup goal against Spain in 2009 snapping the Spanish unbeaten run and booking the USMNT a place in the final.

Landon Donovan - 57

Tied for first is Landon Donovan to many the greatest player in USMNT history and in 157 games he scored 57 goals. Scoring 2 in the 2002 and 3 in the 2010 World Cups.

Clint Dempsey - 57

Another player who is considered the best USMNT player of all time Clint Dempsey scored 57 goals in less games than Donovan, 141. Dempsey scored against Ghana in the 2006 World Cup, England in 2010, and two huge goals against Ghana, one of the World Cup’s quickest goals, and Portugal in 2014.

