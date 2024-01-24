Still only 21, Joe Scally has cemented himself on a highly competitive team in the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach. After only 4 MLS games for NYCFC, Scally moved to Germany and has gone on to play in 84 games for the German club and score 3 goals.

Scally’s Borussia Mönchengladbach contract ends in 2027 and at such a young age has yet to hit his ceiling. While not a starter on the USMNT, often the substitute to more fancy but less defensive minded Sergiño Dest, Scally could be positioning himself via a summer transfer to “steal” that full-back spot from the PSV defender.

According to ESPN, Scally has Serie A and Premier League interest but would not move until the summer of 2024. Scally has been a firm starter for Mönchengladbach this season.

Clubs interested in Joe Scally

According to the Soccernet report, Scally has interest from “Newcastle United, Fulham and Bournemouth, alongside AC Milan in Serie A”. Fulham has been a home for Americans in the past with Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride being the best examples.

AC Milan is going through an American romance with Christian Pulisic being one of the club’s best signings of the season and Yunus Musah coming along nicely.

The report indicates that Scally is high up on Newcastle United’s list, but the club is looking to subtract rather to add to comply with Premier League profitability standards.

Despite a healthy club career over the last 3 seasons, Scally has only played 8 times for the USMNT. Scally attended the NYCFC youth academy with USMNT prodigy Gio Reyna.