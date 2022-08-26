The 22-year-old is out injured at the moment for English Championship side West Bromwich Albion and could really use some tips for washing clothing.

Daryl Dike is a positive guy; you can just tell that by looking at his social media profiles. Dike has to be considering his $9.5 million transfer to West Bromwich Albion has been stop and go for the most part.

Dike has only made three appearances for the club, having come down with injuries during his first few months. The latest is a thigh injury that will keep him out for two months and most likely seals his chances of playing for the USMNT come the World Cup in Qatar.

While recuperating from his injury Dike shared a very peculiar video on social media where he massively fails when it comes to washing his clothing. What he used to wash his clothes will blow your mind.

Daryl Dike uses dish detergent to wash his clothes

Dike uploaded the confession on TikTok starting off by saying “I’m an idiot, I fully understand that” and went on to explain that for the last eight months! Dike has been washing his clothes using dishwasher soap. Dike kept good spirits about the “fail” by uploading a picture of an aisle full of clothes detergent on Instagram.

Aside from the amusing fail, Dike is hoping to finally come back strong for West Bromwich Albion who signed the USMNT striker with a lot of expectations but have seen him reduced to 3 games and a lot of time away from the pitch. Dike made a big impression in England by scoring 9 goals in 22 games for Barnsley on loan from Orlando City in 2020/21.