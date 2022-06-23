The 24-year-old U.S. international is coming off of a great season in Turkey and it looks like he could be staying with a Turkish giant looking to sign him for the long term.

Haji Wright is yet another name in a long list of strikers trying to crack the USMNT squad that is going to the World Cup in Qatar. The striker position is the weakest spot in Gregg Berhalter’s squad as the coach has tried an array of names over the course of qualification.

Ricardo Pepi, Jesús Ferreira, Josh Sargent, Matthew Hoppe, Gyasi Zardes, and Jordan Pefok have been some of the names that the manager has tried in the nine position to no long term avail. Now for Haji Wright the striker can best make his case by performing well at the club level where he may have a step up.

Last season Haji Wright finished with a solid 14 goals and two assists in 31 league appearances for Antalyaspor while on loan from SønderjyskE of Denmark. Now it would seem that Wright may be a target for one of the biggest clubs in Turkey.

Haji Wright to Trabzonspor?

According to the website Fanatik, Wright is on the radar of Turkish league champions Trabzonspor. Since Trabzonspor won the league, the striker could have the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League along with other USMNT players.

With many of his competitors on the national playing on struggling sides at the striker spot, a move to the best team in Turkey could only help Wright’s chances to get to the World Cup. Wright has also been linked with a move to Hull City and to stay on at Antalyaspor.

Haji Wright has a market value of around $3.5 million and has 1 goal in three caps for the USMNT. Wright’s only goal for the USMNT came in a friendly against Morocco.