The United States Men's National Team and El Salvador clash on Matchday 9 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here, check out the predicted lineups for this game.

Qatar 2022 is drawing nearer and the road to the World Cup in Concacaf is heating up. The United States Men's National Team and El Salvador face each other on Thursday, January 27, in a must-win game for both. The match will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The Stars and Stripes return to action aiming to build on their three-game unbeaten streak. Last time out, the USMNT shared the points with Jamaica and were left second in the standings, one point shy of Canada.

On the other hand, the outlook is less encouraging for La Selecta. Hugo Perez's men are seventh in the table with six points (W1 D3 L4) and they have plenty of work to do to put themselves in contention for a World Cup berth.

USMNT predicted lineup

Gregg Berhalter received great news ahead of this game. The USMNT coach will be able to name a team at full strength as Miles Robinson has served his one-match ban for his red card against Mexico, while Weston McKennie is back after missing the last game due to yellow cards. Sergiño Dest also returns to the squad.

USMNT possible starting XI: Turner/Steffen; Sergiño Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Brenden Aaronson, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic.

El Salvador possible lineup

This will be a crucial match for La Selecta in order to keep their World Cup aspirations alive. David Rugamas will continue on the sidelines, but besides him, Hugo Perez can pit his best players.

El Salvador predicted starting XI: Gonzalez, Larin, Dominguez, Zavaleta, Tamacas, Martinez, A. Roldan, Hernandez, Ceren, Henriquez, Rivas.