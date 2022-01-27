The US men's national team will host El Salvador today in an exciting match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

The UMSNT will face El Salvador today at the Lower.com Field in Columbus and know that this is a great opportunity to continue taking points to get even closer to achieving the goal of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The US men's national team coached by Gregg Berhalter will be with almost all their stars for this game, such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and new FC Augsburg signing Ricardo Pepi. However, the United States will be without Giovanni Reyna, who is still recovering from an injury.

Team USA is in second place in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Final Round standings with 15 points after 8 games, only one point behind leaders Canada. On the other hand, El Salvador are 7th with only 6 points.

USMNT vs El Salvador: Starting time of the game

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM

Dominican Repubic: 8:00 PM

El Salvador: 6:00 PM

Guatemala: 6:00 PM

Honduras: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Nicaragua: 6:00 PM

Panama: 7:00 PM

US: 7:00 PM

USMNT vs El Salvador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Dominican Repubic: Star+, ESPN Norte

El Salvador: ESPN Norte, TCS GO, Star+, Canal 4 El Salvador

Guatemala: Star+, ESPN Norte

Honduras: Star+, ESPN Norte

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Nicaragua: ESPN Norte, Star+

Panama: Star+, ESPN Norte

US: FuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN+, UniMás, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN Radio