Trending topics:
Soccer

USMNT’s Tanner Tessmann blacklisted by Venezia

The American midfielder is in the doghouse at Venezia after attempts to move away from the club in the summer failed due to agent commissions.

Tanner Tessmann
© IMAGOTanner Tessmann

By Kelvin Loyola

What goes up must come down, and that seems to be the case for USMNT and Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann. After a standout year in Serie B with Venezia, helping the club earn promotion to Serie A, the American midfielder is now on the outs.

According to Goal Italia, Venezia’s sporting director, Filippo Antonelli, stated, “Tessmann is out of the Venezia project. It’s been a difficult week; try to understand me. I’m especially sorry for the player and the situation he put himself in. Right now he’s off the list of players available for Di Francesco, but it’s his choice and not up to us.”

Reports indicate that Tessmann was seeking a move within Serie A, with Inter Milan and Fiorentina being the clubs in question. However, these moves ultimately collapsed, primarily due to issues with agent commissions.

Why is Tessmann in the doghouse?

Tessmann was reportedly “sold” twice by Venezia during the offseason, but his agent’s commissions were the major stumbling block for both moves—to Inter Milan, where he was reportedly going to be re-loaned to Venezia, and Fiorentina. 

Tanner Tessmann

Tanner Tessmann

According to a source, his removal from the first team is seen as a “punishment” for his agent for hindering the transfer process. Nonetheless, with Tessmann being a valuable asset, holding him out of the first team seems excessive for a club that could potentially make 10 million euros from his sale.

Advertisement
USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino will be named new manager according to sources: A look at the modern-day coaches of the program

see also

USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino will be named new manager according to sources: A look at the modern-day coaches of the program

Torino is now being reported as another option for Tessmann, with the Turin club monitoring his situation.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Yankees’ Aaron Judge delivers a historic 300th home run in MLB
MLB

Yankees’ Aaron Judge delivers a historic 300th home run in MLB

Ajax vs Panathinaikos: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Europa League in your country
Soccer

Ajax vs Panathinaikos: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Europa League in your country

Jude Bellingham's funny nickname for Real Madrid's rising star Endrick after winning the UEFA Super Cup
Soccer

Jude Bellingham's funny nickname for Real Madrid's rising star Endrick after winning the UEFA Super Cup

USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino will be named new manager according to sources: A look at the modern-day coaches of the program
Soccer

USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino will be named new manager according to sources: A look at the modern-day coaches of the program

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions