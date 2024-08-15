USMNT’s Tanner Tessmann blacklisted by Venezia

The American midfielder is in the doghouse at Venezia after attempts to move away from the club in the summer failed due to agent commissions.

What goes up must come down, and that seems to be the case for USMNT and Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann. After a standout year in Serie B with Venezia, helping the club earn promotion to Serie A, the American midfielder is now on the outs.

According to Goal Italia, Venezia’s sporting director, Filippo Antonelli, stated, “Tessmann is out of the Venezia project. It’s been a difficult week; try to understand me. I’m especially sorry for the player and the situation he put himself in. Right now he’s off the list of players available for Di Francesco, but it’s his choice and not up to us.”

Reports indicate that Tessmann was seeking a move within Serie A, with Inter Milan and Fiorentina being the clubs in question. However, these moves ultimately collapsed, primarily due to issues with agent commissions.

Why is Tessmann in the doghouse?

Tessmann was reportedly “sold” twice by Venezia during the offseason, but his agent’s commissions were the major stumbling block for both moves—to Inter Milan, where he was reportedly going to be re-loaned to Venezia, and Fiorentina.

According to a source, his removal from the first team is seen as a “punishment” for his agent for hindering the transfer process. Nonetheless, with Tessmann being a valuable asset, holding him out of the first team seems excessive for a club that could potentially make 10 million euros from his sale.

Torino is now being reported as another option for Tessmann, with the Turin club monitoring his situation.