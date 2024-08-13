The Italian Serie A begins on August 17th, and there will be a record number of Americans playing for Italian clubs.

Inter Milan is ready to defend their championship, but they need to look out. Both Juventus and AC Milan, two clubs with American players, have new coaches and a new lease on life and are looking to get back on top of Italian Calcio. However, Inter Milan will not be easy to defeat.

AC Milan and Juventus feature three main players of the USMNT, with Christian Pulisic turning into a real star of the Italian Serie A after an excellent breakout season for the Rossoneri.

Below are the six American players who will be playing in Serie A. We list six because it could also be seven, but Weston McKennie’s situation is still unknown.

Americans in Serie A

AC Milan features two of the best USMNT players currently. Christian Pulisic will either play down the middle or on the wings for AC Milan. Yunus Musah could upgrade to a more consistent starting position rather than a role player after a good preseason.

Over at Como, who were recently promoted, striker Nicholas Gioacchini will be coming off the bench. Meanwhile, at Venezia, the progression of Gianluca Busio will be fun to watch as the midfielder has great passing and shot-taking capabilities.

Tim Weah

Tim Weah seems to be in the plans at Juventus, but can he gain a more prominent starting role for the club? Weston McKennie has offers from Fiorentina and possible destinations in Germany, so it’s still up in the air whether he will stay this season.

Tanner Tessmann is also a player who might move from Venezia, but all signs point to another team in Italy, given the midfielder’s interest from Inter Milan and Fiorentina.