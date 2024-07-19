Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli stated the deal to send Tanner Tessmann to Inter Milan is nearly complete, but certain aspects of the agreement could prevent the transfer from going through.

According to Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli, Tanner Tessmann to Inter Milan is all but done. The ball is in the court of the USMNT Olympic midfielder, who according to Antonelli is ‘holding up’ the deal.

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB, Tessmann insists on leaving Venezia upon signing with Inter. Initially, the plan was for Inter Milan to loan him back to Venezia, but the American midfielder has different intentions.

Tessmann is coming off a fantastic season that saw him help Venezia earn promotion to Serie A. The 22-year-old scored 7 goals in 42 games across all competitions.

Tanner Tessmann’s Situation with Inter Milan

Filippo Antonelli told TUTTOmercatoWEB, “With the club (Inter), it was done. For our part, we wanted to keep him on loan, but he prefers to go elsewhere. Inter will then start looking for a solution, but the deal may collapse due to this aspect. Torino never called me; Como called me; Fiorentina made an inquiry. His agents say many teams abroad are interested, but they haven’t contacted me. Sartori (Bologna technical director) has always followed him, but I haven’t received any offers. I’m not worried; the market is still long.”

At present, Tessmann is with the US U-23 Olympic team and is expected to play a central role during the Summer Games. Afterward, many American pundits foresee Tessmann transitioning into the USMNT lineup and realistically challenging one of the midfield stalwarts for a starting position.