For the final of the Concacaf W Championship, USWNT will face Canada, and here you can find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial) for the US.

The final of the Concacaf W Championship will be played and the two main candidates were the ones who reached the final. The path of both until the final was almost the same: both won their group scoring 9 goals in the 3 games played and without conceding any, and in the semifinals they defeated their rivals 3-0, making a total of 4 for each. wins, 12 goals scored and 0 conceded.

However, and despite the fact that the numbers and performances have been very even throughout this Concacaf W Championship, the Americans face more difficult rivals and on the other hand they are one of the best teams in the world, with which they will be the favorites for this game. Similarly, the Canadians have shown they have good tools and will do their best to win the title.

USWNT vs Canada: Date

USWNT and Canada will face each other at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico this Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf W Championship.

USWNT vs Canada: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

USWNT vs Canada: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf W Championship final game between USWNT and Canada will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial).

