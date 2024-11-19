NCAAF News: Miami HC Mario Cristobal sends strong message on key Cam Ward weapon

The Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for their return to action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Miami is coming off a bye week and their first loss on the season. They must get back in the win column, in order to stay alive in the hunt for an ACC Championship appearance. The Canes need their top players to make an impact, that’s why Mario Cristobal sent a special message to Cam Ward‘s favorite target.

Xavier Restrepo is the clear-cut WR1 in Cristobal’s program and leads the team in receiving yards, by a landslide. The second-year senior has hit it off with QB Cam Ward since the latter’s arrival to Coral Gables. Through ten games in the NCAA season, Restrepo and Ward have connected for 55 receptions, 934 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Cristobal is well aware of the positive impact this duo has on the offense and will need them to be at their best when the Hurricanes host the Demon Deacons on November 23.

“He means the world of the program, and the program means the world to him,” Cristobal said about Restrepo, via Sports Illustrated. “He is the epitome of hard work. I think he’s grown up a ton. That’s the biggest thing, the maturity levels of X, over the past eight, nine, ten months, being all about team and making sure that he does everything possible to affect teammates has really been just incredibly, just awesome to watch.“

Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Miami is left with no margin of error

The Clemson Tigers prevailed on their last ACC game of the season, improving their league record to 7-1. Therefore, Miami must win both of their remaining two games: against Wake Forest and Syracuse, to tie Clemson’s conference record and overlap them thanks to the advantage on the tiebreaker.

The alternative for Miami requires the Hurricanes to win out, or at least prevail in one of its remaining matchups, and SMU to drop one or both of its final two games of the year, both within league-play. Winning the ACC is the easiest way for the Canes to punch their ticket for the College Football Playoffs.