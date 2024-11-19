Report: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami face major setback, Gerardo Martino steps down as head coach

After their early exit from the MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs, Inter Miami have been hit with a significant development regarding their head coach, Gerardo Martino.

Despite a dominant performance during the 2024 MLS regular season, Inter Miami faltered in the playoffs, suffering a first-round elimination against Atlanta United. Now, in a surprising turn of events, Gerardo Martino has reportedly decided to step down as head coach, a move that will undoubtedly impact Lionel Messi and his teammates heading into the 2025 season.

According to MLS insider Tom Bogert of GiveMeSport, Martino cited personal reasons for his departure, leaving a void at the helm of a team that had high hopes for continued success in the upcoming season.

‘Tata’ Martino joined Inter Miami in mid-2023 as part of the Herons’ ambitious efforts to elevate the club to elite status. Alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, Martino’s arrival marked a turning point in the franchise’s history.

The former Barcelona and Argentina national team coach wasted no time implementing his signature attacking philosophy, centered on ball possession and dynamic play. This tactical overhaul quickly bore fruit, as Inter Miami claimed their first-ever title by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup.

With another year under his belt and a roster bolstered by additional stars, including Luis Suarez, Martino guided Inter Miami to unprecedented success in the 2024 season. The Herons not only topped the Eastern Conference and captured the Supporters’ Shield but also shattered the league’s all-time points record, firmly establishing themselves as a dominant force in MLS.

Head coach Tata Martino of Inter Miami looks on against Monterrey prior to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024

Martino’s surprising departure

Despite an impressive regular season that saw Inter Miami dominate the MLS standings, their playoff campaign ended abruptly with a first-round loss to Atlanta United at Chase Stadium. The early exit was a bitter disappointment for a team that had set its sights on the championship.

Speaking candidly in the post-game press conference, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino admitted the team’s shortcomings. “If you think about the expectations we had for this playoff, we obviously fell too short,” he said. Reflecting further, he added, “In this last part of the year, we got used to achieving the goals we set ourselves, and the most important one we have not been able to achieve.”

Despite the setback, Martino struck a hopeful note about the club’s future, praising their progress. “I don’t think there is any reason for the club not to keep trying next year. Everything that has happened this year, the bad and the good, has been overall better than anything that happened last year, and I would say even since the life the club has had,” he remarked.

Given these comments, many believed Martino would remain with the franchise to pursue redemption in 2025. However, his recent decision to step down has left everyone surprised, marking the end of an era for the Herons.