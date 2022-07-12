The first semifinals of the most important women's soccer tournament in Concacaf between United States and Costa Rica will be played, and here you can check out the all the information about this match such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf Women Championship

USWNT will play against Costa Rica for the semifinals of the Concacaf W Championship, and here you can find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial) for the US.

The Concacaf Women Championship is the most important soccer tournament in North America and the Caribbean. The top 8 teams are part of a tough competition that includes the United States, one of the best in the world. The participants are divided into two groups of 4 where the first two advance to the semifinals.

The Americans, being one of the best teams in the world, are for that reason the main candidates to win the title, and especially after having won their group quietly with 3 wins and 9 goals for and none against. The Costa Ricans know that they are the underdogs in this game, but they are confident that they can surprise the Americans.

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Date

USWNT and Costa Rica will face each other at the Universitario Stadium, San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico this Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf W Championship.

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

USWNT vs Costa Rica: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf W Championship game between USWNT and Costa Rica will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.