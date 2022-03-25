Adrian Simon Gill has been with Barcelona since 2018 and looks to be there for the long haul.

It’s always a promising sign when a young American signs for a top European soccer club. For Adrian Simon Gill it’s the reward for a lot of hard work at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy.

Gill arrived at the Barcelona academy in 2018 and has moved up from the U-16’s all the way to the U-19’s. Gill is not the only American at the club, USMNT full back Sergiño Dest is on the first team while US goalkeeper Diego Kochen will be Gill’s teammate in the youth squad.

Both Diego Kochen and Adrian Simon Gill have signed long term deals with Gill signing a three-year deal with Barcelona. Here is more on Adrian Simon Gill, Barcelona’s latest American youth signing.

Adrian Simon Gill signs three-year deal with Barcelona

Born in Denver, Colorado, Gill represents the U.S. youth sides playing most recently with the U-17 squad against Argentina and Uruguay. The young midfielder wears the number 8 jersey for the club’s youth ranks in his division.

Clips of the young American show a player that plays in the middle of the midfield and cracks defenses with through balls and solid dribbling techniques.

