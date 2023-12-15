Matchday 17 of 2023-24 LaLiga will bring us an interesting clash on Saturday, December 16, when Barcelona visit Valencia at the eblematic Mestalla Stadium. Here, you will find how to watch this exciting game in different parts of the world.
This one will be a must-win for the Cules, who aim to end a two-game losing streak. Before losing to Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League group stage finale, Barça were beaten by LaLiga leaders Girona at home.
That result saw the Catalan rivals increase their lead in the Spanish league standings. Barcelona are currently fourth with 34 points, seven shy of the leaders. That’s why pressure is starting to mount on Xavi Hernandez.
However, the outlook is worse for Valencia. Ruben Baraja‘s team is winless after four matches, having lost its last two league games. The club finds itself 11th in the table with 19 points, nine clear of relegation spots.
Valencia vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Sunday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Sunday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Valencia vs Barcelona in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6
Denmark: TV2
Egypt: beIN Sports
France: beIN Sports
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+, SuperSport
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: SportsMax, ESPN
Kenya: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: Blue To Go
Morocco: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport
Norway: TV 2
Philippines: beIN Sports
Poland: Eleven Sports 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports
Senegal: SuperSport
Serbia: K-SPORT 1
Singapore: beIN Sports
Spain: Movistar, LaLiga TV
Sweden: TV4
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN