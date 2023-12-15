Valencia vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-24 LaLiga in your country

Matchday 17 of 2023-24 LaLiga will bring us an interesting clash on Saturday, December 16, when Barcelona visit Valencia at the eblematic Mestalla Stadium. Here, you will find how to watch this exciting game in different parts of the world.

[Watch Valencia vs Barcelona online free in the US on Fubo]

This one will be a must-win for the Cules, who aim to end a two-game losing streak. Before losing to Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League group stage finale, Barça were beaten by LaLiga leaders Girona at home.

That result saw the Catalan rivals increase their lead in the Spanish league standings. Barcelona are currently fourth with 34 points, seven shy of the leaders. That’s why pressure is starting to mount on Xavi Hernandez.

However, the outlook is worse for Valencia. Ruben Baraja‘s team is winless after four matches, having lost its last two league games. The club finds itself 11th in the table with 19 points, nine clear of relegation spots.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Sunday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Valencia vs Barcelona in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6

Denmark: TV2

Egypt: beIN Sports

France: beIN Sports

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Canal+, SuperSport

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: SportsMax, ESPN

Kenya: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Blue To Go

Morocco: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport

Norway: TV 2

Philippines: beIN Sports

Poland: Eleven Sports 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports

Senegal: SuperSport

Serbia: K-SPORT 1

Singapore: beIN Sports

Spain: Movistar, LaLiga TV

Sweden: TV4

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN