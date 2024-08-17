Valencia vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 1

Valencia will receive Barcelona for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Valencia are set to host Barcelona in what will be the opening Matchday of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. This preview covers everything you need to know about the interesting clash, from the venue specifics to the various traditional television and live streaming options available in your country.

[Watch Valencia vs Barcelona live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

La Liga is shaping up to be a thrilling competition this year, with several teams eager to challenge the dominance that Real Madrid showcased during the 2023/2024 season. Among the most determined contenders are Barcelona, the eternal rivals of the Merengues, who are keen on making a statement right from the start.

Barcelona aim to kick off their La Liga campaign on a high note, but their opening match against Valencia is anything but straightforward. Valencia, known for being a formidable opponent, are also eyeing a strong start to the season and sees a victory against Barcelona as the perfect way to assert their ambitions for the top of the table.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (August 18)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (August 18)

Canada: 3:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (August 18)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (August 18)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (August 18)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Rafa Mir of Valencia CF – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Valencia vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes Sports Life, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Advertisement