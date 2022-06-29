Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC face each other at BC Place in a match for the Week 18 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 18 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC will meet at BC Place in Vancouver, in Week 18 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their 12th overall meeting. At the moment, Los Angeles FC are the favorites, having won on four occasions, while the Vancouver team have managed to triumph on three occasion, with four matches ending in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on March 21, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 LAFC win at the Banc of California Stadium in the 2022 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 18 game between Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC will be played on Saturday, June 3, 2022, at BC Place in Vancouver.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC on the Week 18 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPNLA 710 AM, My13 KCOP, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, Estrella TV.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 MLS game between Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.