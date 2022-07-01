LAFC will visit the Vancouver Whitecaps for MLS Matchday 18. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

The leaders of the Western Conference, Los Angeles FC will visit the Vancouver Whitecaps this Saturday, July 2, for MLS Matchday 18. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

The Los Angeles team has been one of the strongest this 2022 season. That has allowed them to be by far the leaders not only in the Western Conference, but in the entire MLS. 11 wins, 3 draws and only 3 losses are the excellent numbers that LAFC have had up to this Matchday, a number that they obviously want to continue improving.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are 2 points behind the Seattle Sounders, the last ones who would be qualifying for the round of 16 of the MLS (although with a game more than the Sounders). While there are other teams fighting for that spot as well, if they were to win and the Seattle team didn't, they could (depending on other results) take their place as the last qualifiers and the Whitecaps will go for it.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals are very balanced in the 11 games they played against each other. The dominators are Los Angeles FC who won 4 times, only 1 game more than those won by the Vancouver Whitecaps, with 4 draws.

The last confrontation between the two took place this MLS season, more precisely on March 21, 2022 for Matchday 2. On that occasion, Los Angeles FC won 3-1 with goals from Ryan Hollingshead (2) and Carlos Vela, while for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Tristan Blackmon scored.

How to watch or live stream Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC in the US

Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC will play for the Matchday 18 of the MLS this Saturday, July 2 at 10:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: ESPNLA 710 AM, My13 KCOP, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, Estrella TV.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Los Angeles FC the favorite with 2.05 odds, while Vancouver Whitecaps have 3.30. A tie would finish in a 3.60 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Vancouver Whitecaps 3.30 Tie 3.60 Los Angeles FC 2.05

*Odds via BetMGM

