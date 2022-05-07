Toronto FC will visit the Vancouver Whitecaps this Sunday, May 8 for MLS Matchday 10. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Vancouver Whitecaps will try to climb out of the bottom of the standings when they host Toronto FC for MLS Matchday 10. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

The Toronto FC have the possibility of being able to enter the qualifying zone for the round of 16 of the MLS. Depending on the results of other teams in this Matchday 10, Toronto FC could even get into the qualifying zone, although of course the important thing will be to get the victory especially since their rival is not in good form.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are the worst team not only in the Western Conference, but in the entire MLS: just 4 points in 8 games (they have 1 left to recover) products of 1 win, 1 draw and 6 losses. They need victory as soon as possible to be able to get out of the bottom and to get closer, even a little, to the qualifying positions.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 30 games, with Toronto FC dominating as they have obtained victory in 12 of those 30 games. The Vancouver Whitecaps have won 9 times and there were also 9 draws between them.

The last time they met was on April 24, 2021 for Matchday 1 of that season. On that occasion, it was a 2-2 draw with goals from Luke Singh and Jonathan Osorio for Toronto FC; and Cristian Dajome and Andy Rose for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

How to watch or live stream Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC in the US

Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC will play for the Matchday 10 of the MLS this Sunday, May 8 at 4:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on: ESPN+.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Toronto FC are the favorite with -110 odds, while Vancouver Whitecaps have +275. A tie would finish in a +250 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Vancouver Whitecaps +275 Tie +250 Toronto FC -110

*Odds via Caesars