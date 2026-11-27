Venezuela U17 face Mexico U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with both sides unbeaten through their opening matches. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Venezuela U17 vs Mexico U17: Match Summary Match Venezuela U17 vs. Mexico U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Friday, November 27, 2026 Time 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Venezuela U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Venezuela U17 vs Mexico U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Venezuela U17 vs Mexico U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Venezuela U17 enter this match on a two-game winning run. They beat Romania U17 1-0 on November 24 after an opening 2-1 win over Cameroon U17 on November 21.

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Mexico U17 have also won their first two matches. They routed Cameroon U17 4-0 on November 24, building on a 1-0 win over Romania U17 on November 21.

They have met once on record, and it ended level. Their most recent meeting was on November 15, 2023: Mexico U17 2-2 Venezuela U17.

What time is the Venezuela U17 vs Mexico U17 match?

The Venezuela U17 vs Mexico U17 match kicks off on Friday, November 27, at 11:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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