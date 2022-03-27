Venezuela take on Colombia at CTE Cachamay in Ciudad Guayana for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Venezuela and Colombia meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at CTE Cachamay in Ciudad Guayana. A victory for the home team would end the dreams of the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Venezuela are eliminated from the Qatar 2022 race, but the team can still do one last thing, and that is to win against Colombia to eliminate them from the world cup road. Venezuela were the worst team in the qualifiers with a negative record of 3-1-13 overall and only 10 points.

Colombia need to win on the road at all costs or their dreams will be annihilated, but worst of all, they must wait for Peru to lose or tie their game. If the Peruvians win their last game, the Colombians are eliminated from the qualifiers.

Venezuela vs Colombia: Date

Venezuela and Colombia play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 29, Tuesday at CTE Cachamay in Ciudad Guayana. The home team wants to do one last thing right, win a home game for honor and to eliminate the visitors, but the visitors' offense is good.

Venezuela vs Colombia: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Venezuela vs Colombia at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Venezuela and Colombia at the CTE Cachamay in Ciudad Guayana on March 29, Tuesday, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

