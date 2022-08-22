Manchester United and Liverpool met in Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. This rivalry is huge and players know it very well. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo proved this point as he left an icon from the other team hanging during a brief interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not having his best moment at Manchester United, but he doesn't forget the love he has for this team. Before the game against Liverpool in Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, the Portuguese striker left an icon from his rival hanging, but he did greet the people around the former player.

It is true that the rumors around Cristiano Ronaldo are affecting the striker more than everyone tinks. For the game against Liverpool, one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League, he did not start by Erik ten Hag's decision. But he was able to do some interviews before the match, but not everyone had the opportunity to talk with him.

With the 2022 summer transfer window near its end, Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest star to follow as he is reportedly trying to leave Manchester United. The team is not having a great beginning of the 2022-23 season and the Portuguese is looking for a club in which he culd play the next Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Liverpool's icon in a pre-match interview

As usual, media did a preview before the game between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo obviously was the player to look for, but he was not thrilled about the idea of greeting an icon from his rivals.

Sky Sports was live before the beginning of Matchday 3 with Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Gary Neville as the superstars of Football Daily. The last two metioned received a handshake and hug from Cristiano Ronaldo, but the first one didn't. The difference? Keane and Neville are Manchester United's icons; Carragher is from Liverpool.

Even the official Twitter account from this program recognized that Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Jamie Carragher. The former Red defense tried to give a handshake to the Portuguese, but he was not thrilled about this idea and skipped him during the greetings.

Judge by yourself if CR7 did it intentionally or not: