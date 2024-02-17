Cristiano Ronaldo is on a mission in Saudi Arabia. After a first semester in which he couldn’t win any trophy with Al Nassr, the legend of Portugal has been sensational in the 2023-2024 season.

CR7 finished the 2023 calendar year as the top scorer in the world surpassing names such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. He won’t stop and, believe it or not, 1000 goals in his illustrious career could be a number very much within reach.

This Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 21st goal of the season in the Saudi Pro League against Al Fateh. It’s important to remember that his club is in a tremendous race with Al Hilal to win the trophy.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 875 official goals in his professional career. Now, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star is closer to an epic record: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”