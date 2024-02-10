Tom Brady answers who is the greatest player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Tom Brady is the greatest player in NFL history after winning the Super Bowl seven times. Six with the New England Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of course, Brady is also in the debate for the top athlete of all time in any sport alongside names such as Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Novak Djokovic or Michael Phelps.

In soccer, this is one of the hottest topics in recent years. Lionel Messi just won the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo could reach a 1000 goals and the old guard always defends the accolades of tremendous stars such as Pele, Diego Armando Maradona and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Tom Brady’s answer when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Speed is a famous streamer who has always declared himself as the biggest fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. This week, when he finally met Tom Brady, the celebrity made a huge question to the former quarterback: “How you doing buddy? Hold up. Wait for a second. Ronaldo or Messi?”

Brady was definitely taken by surprise and hesitated. “Ronaldo or Messi. For what?” The youtuber and his friends intervened and said: “Your personal favorite.” In that moment, the legendary quarterback realized his answer could have worldwide impact and took a deviation. “Nah. I can’t pick one.”

By the way, in a hilarious moment, Tom Brady agreed to take a picture with them and asked Speed who was his favorite player. The streamer’s response was the famous “Siuuuuuuuuuuuuu” of Cristiano Ronaldo.