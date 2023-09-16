Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for redemption in Saudi Arabia. During his first season, he couldn’t hoist any trophy. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

However, in the first weeks of a new campaign, the story has been very different. Al Nassr conquered the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

During this period, Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensational. The Portuguese legend deliver once against with a fantastic goal in the match between Al Nassr and Al Raed.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads another win by Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a mission. After a slow start in the Saudi Pro League with two losses, Al Nassr are back in the standings with four consecutive wins. Furthermore, just a few days ago, they also clinched a ticket to the AFC Champions League group stage after defeating Shabab Al Ahli.

Today, CR7 delivered another great performance as Al Nassr won 3-1 over Al Raed. The Portuguese player scored a magnificent goal in minute 78′ and now has 851 overall in his brilliant career.

Next Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo will face one of the most important games of the year against Persepolis FC of Iran. It’s his official debut in the group stage of the Asian Champions League.