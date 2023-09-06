After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made a shocking decision when he decided to play with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend wanted to start a soccer revolution at Saudi Arabia.

The effect has been immediate as many stars have followed his path. Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and, most recently, Neymar. Though all these players had some years left in Europe, Cristiano’s experience combined with massive contracts were key factors. A new chapter in history.

Now, even playing in remote places, one of the biggest soccer rivalries continues as everything Cristiano Ronaldo does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS. He finally spoke about this controversial subject.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends a very special message to Lionel Messi

During a press conference with Portugal’s national team, Cristiano Ronaldo unexpectedly clarified this supposed big rivalry he’s had with Lionel Messi over the years. The statement shocked the media as it’s very rare that any of them talks about the other publicly.

“The rivalry with Messi? I don’t see things that way. It was a good rivalry. The rivalry is over. If you love Cristiano, you don’t have to hate Messi or vice versa. We are two good, or very good players (laughs). Both of us changed the history of soccer. We are respected worldwide, that’s the most important thing. He is making his own path and I am making mine. And the legacy continues.”

In an incredible moment, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed if he’s a friend of Lionel Messi after all that has surrounded them. “We have shared the stage for 15 years, and we ended up being, I won’t say friends, I’ve never had dinner with him (laughs), but we are colleagues in the profession and we respect each other.”