Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores goal to extend Al Nassr's lead vs Al Ain

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second goal for Al Nassr against Al Ain in the 2024 AFC Champions League. The Portuguese keeps making history.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the second goal for Al Nassr vs Al Ain in the game for Matchday 4 of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League first phase. The Portuguese added his 35th goal of the year, as well as his 908th professional goal in all his career.

The goal came after Ronaldo capitalized on Eisa’s clearance of Sadio Mane‘s distant shot to put Al-Nassr 2-0 up at the 31th minute mark. Talisca opened up the scoring just five minutes into the game, after receiving an assist from Mohamed Simakan.

However, Al Nassr, who were coming from a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal and a disappointing elimination from the King Cup of Champions, didn’t stop there, and they found the third goal before the end of the first half. This time, thanks to an own goal by Fabio Rodrigues.

Al Nassr, now under the leadership of Stefano Pioli, started their AFC Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Al Shorta, in a match that Ronaldo missed due to illness. However, they quickly recovered in their second game, defeating Al Rayyan 2-1 with goals by Mane and Ronaldo.

They secured another narrow victory in their third game, edging out Esteghlal 1-0 on the road, with Aymeric Laporte being the hero of the night. Actually, ahead of the game against Al Ain, Ronaldo had four matches without scoring.

Al Nassr: Looking for the Champions League

After Ronaldo missed a crucial penalty, Al Nassr were eliminated from the King Cup of Champions. However, they are still competing in the Champions League and the Saudi Pro League, where they currently sit in third place.

Ahead of the clash against Al Hilal, the Portuguese, who also broke his silence after the penalty miss, sent a message to his followers and Al Nassr’s fans: “You in the stands, us on the pitch. Together as one! See you at the game tomorrow.”